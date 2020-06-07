Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma Great-Grandma & Great-Great-Grandma Eileen was born January 24, 1926. She died on June 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; parents, Conrad & Regina Carlson; and sister, Kathleen Kaufmann. Survived by children, Stephanie Patraw, Christine Patraw, Michael (Mary) Patraw, Celeste (Ed) Kihle & Rick (Michelle) Patraw; beloved nephew, Mark (Barbara) Kaufmann; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Eileen had a very strong faith, prayed the rosary daily and enjoyed being part of the rosary club. Eileen was a lifelong resident of SSP, active member in Holy Trinity Church; including 70+ years in the same discussion group. She also gave to numerous charities and volunteered at many places including, nursing homes and meals on wheels. Eileen cherished her family above anything and stressed the importance of "making memories." She always created an inclusive atmosphere in which everyone felt welcome. Private Funeral Service will be held by the family. Memorials preferred to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School – Eastern Navajo Reservation P.O. Box 610 Thoreau, NM. 87323 www.stbonaventuremission.org 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.