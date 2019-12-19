Home

Kolstad Family Funeral Home
301 Fourth Street
Centuria, WI 54824
715-646-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's
Somerset, MN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's
Somerset, MN
Age 89, of Osceola, WI, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born in Somerset to Phileas and Rose, she resided in Osceola, WI after 20 years in Phoenix, AZ. Her faith was very important to her and she also enjoyed gardening, her dogs, baking, nature, and her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Survived by 4 siblings; children: Keith (Mary), Rose (Bill) Carpenter, Cat, Mona (Bill) Schmidt, Steve (Karyn), Margaret (Mike) Moritz, Warren John and Bob; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grand children. Mass will be at St. Anne's in Somerset, WI on December 26 at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:00. Luncheon immediately following and interment at St. Anne's in the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -