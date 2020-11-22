was born on June 16, 1925 and passed away on November 19, 2020. Einar served in the army from 1945-1952. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anneliese; parents; 6 brothers and 1 sister. Einar is survived by his children, Doris (Gary) Geib, Dorothy (Randy) Miller and Allen "Bud" (Michelle); grandchildren, Bucky, Scotty, Amy, Brian, Christopher and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Caterina, Sophie, Savannah, Aiden and Liam. Private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to All Saints Youth or donor's choice.