was born on June 16, 1925 and passed away on November 19, 2020. Einar served in the army from 1945-1952. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anneliese; parents; 6 brothers and 1 sister. Einar is survived by his children, Doris (Gary) Geib, Dorothy (Randy) Miller and Allen "Bud" (Michelle); grandchildren, Bucky, Scotty, Amy, Brian, Christopher and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Caterina, Sophie, Savannah, Aiden and Liam. Private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to All Saints Youth or donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

