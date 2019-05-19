|
Age 82 of White Bear Lake and Annandale, passed away peacefully on May 14th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Patricia; parents, William and Elaine; sister, Sue and brother, William (Billy). She is survived by son, Michael; two grandchildren, Jayne and Jack and many family members and friends who loved her. Born in St. Paul in 1937, Elaine was better known as "Pookey" to her friends and family and Tammy to her husband of 60 years. For many years, she taught ceramics from her home in White Bear while helping Dan launch Gephart Electric. She served on the Church Council at St. Pius X. Together, she and her husband were active volunteers for many years at Camp Friendship and the Annandale Improvement Club. Her greatest joys came from time spent with her husband Dan, her family and friends, as well as spending the long Minnesota winters in Florida. Elaine's strength and fortitude were unparalleled and she will forever be remembered for her cunning wit, sense of humor, kindness and strength; traits she passed on and shared with those she loved the most. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st 11:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN with a luncheon gathering to follow. As her husband Dan was a veteran, in lieu of flowers the family would like memorials made to the , , or to Allina Hospice who took such good care of her. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019