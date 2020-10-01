(nee Schoenecker) Age 93 of Arden Hills, danced gracefully into the arms of God on September 28th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Elaine was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 8, 1927, to Herbert and Louise Schoenecker. Along with her identical twin Elizabeth (Bette), Elaine was one of fifteen children, the second oldest daughter in the family. As Elaine grew up, her family moved several times in the Twin Cities area to accommodate their growing family and eventually settled in North St. Paul. Elaine graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1945. She met her future husband, Mel, while working at American Hoist and Derrick. They were married on October 7th, 1950 and were married for 43 years. Most of those years were spent raising their family of 9 in Roseville. They shared a strong commitment to their faith and family and were very active in their parish, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Elaine always stayed busy, whether it was nurturing her 9 children, working as a school cook or as a seamstress for David-Edwins Fashions. She also volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, the Maryknoll Missions and the Franciscan Retreat House and worked non-stop on her crafts. She always found joy in giving. She was gifted at rug hooking, folk art painting, wood carving, clay sculpting, knitting, sewing and teddy bear making, with her signature strawberry "Bearthmark Bears". Elaine's crafts have won ribbons at the MN State Fair and many have been sold at craft fairs throughout the years. Her knit hats and clay and wood carved Santas are among the family favorites. Elaine and Mel lived a full life. They had a rich circle of family and friends, took their annual "West End Sports Club" trip to Las Vegas and spent most of their retirement summers at Springvale Campground and winters in Mesa, Arizona. After Mel passed away, Elaine spent the majority of her time with her family. She loved every minute of it! During the past 6 months, her 9 children visited daily, helping her with chores, cooking meals, playing games (Farkel was her favorite) and talking about life. As Elaine's health declined, she still lived in her apartment and received 24 hour care from her children and grandchildren, cherishing each day with love, grace and dignity. Her caring spirit will shine bright! Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Mel; grandson, David; parents, Herbert and Louise Schoenecker; twin sister, Elizabeth and husband Dick Conners; brothers, Bud and wife Lorrayne, James, Richard, Roger, Bob and wife Rita, Jerry; sisters, Sis Schoenecker and Jean Boldt and husband George. Also, in-laws, Michael and Marie Ruhland (parents), Florence Ruhland, Don and Marion Ruhland, and Virg Gottwalt. She is loved and survived by her nine children, Ann Newlander (Bob), Claudia Anderson (Bill), Barb Cant (Dr. Bill), Thomas (Kadee), Jerry (Mary), Jane Creger (Scott), Meg Benasutti (Larry), Michael (Kathy), Joe (Sharon); and her 32 grand children, 37 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Tom (Edna), Teri Schneider, Mike (Carla), Mary Morgan (Darryl), Dave (Evie) and sisters-in-law, Ruth Schoenecker, Mary Schoenecker, and Mikki Gottwalt. The Ruhland family would like to thank all those who cared for our mom from the Health Partners Palliative Care and Hospice teams. We also would like to thank all of our mom's "game playing" friends and prayer warriors from Cottage Villas. She truly valued these friendships. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview at 12 noon on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Service will be live streamed on St. Odilia's website. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charities, Second Harvest Heartland or to donors' choice. A celebration of her life will be announced when family and friends can gather safely without limitations.