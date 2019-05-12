|
Passed away peacefully with family on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jim. Survived by children, Diane (Pat) Fogarty, Mark (Ann), Toni Loida and Steve (Gwen); grand children, Lori, Lisa, Mike, Nicki, Gina and Stephanie; 9 great-grandchildren. WWII Veteran. Memorial Service Friday, May 17, 10:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to the caring staff at Oak Park Senior Living. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019