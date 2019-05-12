Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Elaine B. MANNARINO Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jim. Survived by children, Diane (Pat) Fogarty, Mark (Ann), Toni Loida and Steve (Gwen); grand children, Lori, Lisa, Mike, Nicki, Gina and Stephanie; 9 great-grandchildren. WWII Veteran. Memorial Service Friday, May 17, 10:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to the caring staff at Oak Park Senior Living. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
