Age 85 Died Thursday, 06/25/20 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. Survived by husband, William Sr.; sons, Steve (Marlene), Ronald (Jean), Edward (Sherri), Greg, Bill (Tammy), Eric (Christine), Garret (Amber). Memorial Service, Tues., 06/30/20 at 11am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Avenue) New Richmond with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery in Saint Paul, MN. Bakken-Young 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.