It is with great sadness we announce, Elaine Dubin Lancman of Eagan, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 75 on February 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Elaine is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dubin Miller; her father, Philip Dubin; and sister, Rhona Dubin. Elaine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Aron Lancman; son, Dean Lancman; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Jonathan Dworsky; grandchildren, Samantha and Justin Boschwitz (father Ken Boschwitz), and Julia, Priscilla and Ava Dworsky (father Jonathan Dworsky). Elaine was the true definition of a Matriarch. She was the fearless leader of our loving family. Elaine was a "Lady's Lady". Her love for fashion, fragrance, and fun made her the life of the party. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren and love for dogs. Graveside service THURSDAY, Feb. 7, 1:00pm, TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale Street., Roseville, 55113. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: , 7900 W. 78th St. Suite #100, Edina, MN 55439 care of Elaine Lancman; Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane, Golden Valley, MN 55422, Attn: Donor Services. SHIVA: Thursday, 7:00pm at the Hilton Minneapolis/St. Paul, 3800 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, MN 55425. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019