Passed away on June 2, 2020. Elaine was a lifelong learner. She was articulate and thoughtful. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crewel embroidery, and collecting rocks. She had a knack for sharing her incredible wisdom at just the right time. She had a wonderful ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She had a gift for sending just the right cards. Her positive energy, love, and gentle soul will be greatly missed. Elaine was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet. Remaining to cherish her memory are daughters Dael, Nancy; grandson Andrew (Traci), great-grandchildren Archer, Brita, and her favorite Diner's Club: Dave, Paul, Sam (nephews) and Ellen (niece). Memorials preferred to Janet Fesler Scholarship Fund, Minnehaha Academy.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store