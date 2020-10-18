1/1
Elaine J. (Horning) KOGL
1931 - 2020
Age 89 of Inver Grove Heights Was born January 21, 1931; Passed October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Gordon Kogl, parents Jennie and George Horning, sister Leona Bauer, step brother Willis Babcock. Survived by sister Lillie Williams, dedicated caregiver Linda Bauer, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Elaine loved to entertain and spent many years singing and playing her accordion, she was a true entertainer. Telling jokes and making people laugh was one of her greatest talents. We lost a very special lady. A special thanks to the wonderful staff and friends at Inver Glen Senior Living where Elaine lived the last three years. Also a thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their gentle care. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
