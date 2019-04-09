Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Elaine Kreiman DEVITT

Elaine Kreiman DEVITT Obituary
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away April 7, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved husband, Eddie; sister & brother-in-law, Shirley & Erv London; brother & sister-in-law, Melvin & Beti Kreiman; and brother-in-law, Stanley Barenbaum. Survived by sons, Steve (Anne) and Robert; grandsons, Jeremy and Joseph; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Born and raised in Duluth to Mike & Rose Kreiman, Elaine married the love of her life, Eddie Devitt in 1950 and had a wonderful life full of family, friends, travel and volunteerism. Special thanks to the staff at Sholom Home East for the wonderful care they provided over the last two years. Funeral service 1:00 pm, WEDNESDAY, April 10th, TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA 7:00 pm Wednesday at Temple of Aaron Synagogue. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019
