Passed on February 4th, 2019 at the age of 93 Elaine was preceded in death by her husbands, George Juaire and Eugene Prehn; and her sister, Bernadette Reich Padden Bolle. She loved playing cards, traveling, and teaching ceramics in her studio, Double E Ceramics. Elaine is survived by her sons, James (Mary) Juaire, Timothy (Paula) Prehn, and her unofficially adopted son, Richard (Jeanette) Stocker; grand-children, Shannon (Pete) Goerges, Timothy Prehn Jr. , Marie (Jason Bonfig) Grable, and James (Amy) Juaire; great-grandchildren, Joshua (Kayla) Wagner, Nicholas Wagner, Adam Wagner, Alyssa (Dylan) Kennedy, Ashlee Mischel, Justin, and Timothy Prehn III, James and Lauren Juaire; and great-great grandchildren, Abee Perez, Hannah, Alexander, and Ruby Wagner. Visitation at 11:30AM, and Memorial Mass will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Marian Center Chapel, 200 Earl Street, St Paul. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019