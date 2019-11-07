|
Age 93, of Minnetonka Passed away on November 3, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Leon Lerner; and parents, Harry and Minnie Lifson. Survived by daughters, Wendy Lerner and Nancy (David Frej) Frej Lerner; grandchildren, Adam, Willa and Austin; and sister, Phyllis (Frank) Neuman. Funeral service 2:00 pm on SUNDAY, November 10th, at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2605 W. 70½ St., Richfield. Memorials preferred to the . Family will be receiving friends at the cemetery chapel one hour prior to the funeral service. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019