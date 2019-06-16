|
Age 93 of Woodbury Formerly of St. Paul Preceded in death by parents Roy and Maryanna, husband Richard M., daughter Linda L, son Richard D. and great grandson Evan. Survived by sons Lynn (Wilt) (Ann), Mark (Robin) and Brian (Jill), sister Delores (Babe) Sudeith, 8 grandchildren (Nathan, Shannon, Shane, Dallas, Molly, Kerri, Rachel and Jake) and 9 great grand-children, 2 great-great grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews and her beloved "Barrymore Gang". Elaine grew up on the west side flats and attended Humboldt high school. She married Dick in 1946 and raised their family on the east side of St. Paul. They moved to Woodbury in 1971 and became early members of Woodbury Lutheran Church. She was always the neighborhood mom, who would welcome every friend of the kids into the family. The doors were never locked. She also had a sly sense of humor, even to the very end. A special thanks to Gail Rosenbaum and Mavis Rubsam who started as caregivers, but became close and dear friends. Also to the staff of Health Partners Hospice for their tender care. Memorials preferred to Woodbury Lutheran or Alzheimer's Research. Celebration service 2PM Sat. July 27, 2019 with a visitation 1 hour prior and lunch to follow at Woodbury Lutheran Church 7380 Afton Road S., Woodbury, MN 55125 651-739-5144 Wulff 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodbooutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 16 to July 21, 2019