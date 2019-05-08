Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Elaine M. JENSEN

Elaine M. JENSEN Obituary
Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Joseph & Lula DeLong & brother Jim DeLong. Survived by loving husband of 57 years Ron; children Jack (Cyndi), Don (Chris) & Steve (Kay); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother Kenny DeLong & many other loving family & friends. Funeral Service Thursday (5/9) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019
