Passed away peacefully on her 69th Birthday Preceded in death by her husband Michele; parents Phyllis and Francis Husnik; and her best friend Patty Brooks. Survived by daughter Collette; granddaughter Heather Favilla; her beloved pet "Kat"; siblings Joan (Peter) Mucha, Gerald (Sue), Sandra (Doug) Vargason, Linda (Joel) Holter, Lorie (James) Jensen, Randy and Dean (Lori Jo); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Elaine was an active member of Silver Lake United Methodist Church, she helped with Open Arms, and was a member of the White Bear Lake Lions Club. Due to Covid-19 a private family service was held and a Celebration of Life Service will be at later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.