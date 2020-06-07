Elaine M. LaPOINTE
Passed away peacefully on her 69th Birthday Preceded in death by her husband Michele; parents Phyllis and Francis Husnik; and her best friend Patty Brooks. Survived by daughter Collette; granddaughter Heather Favilla; her beloved pet "Kat"; siblings Joan (Peter) Mucha, Gerald (Sue), Sandra (Doug) Vargason, Linda (Joel) Holter, Lorie (James) Jensen, Randy and Dean (Lori Jo); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Elaine was an active member of Silver Lake United Methodist Church, she helped with Open Arms, and was a member of the White Bear Lake Lions Club. Due to Covid-19 a private family service was held and a Celebration of Life Service will be at later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
