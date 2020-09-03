Age 91 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020 with her daughter Marcia (Passe) Krummel, and son Jeffrey Passe at her bedside. Also survived by son-in-law Garry Andersen, grandchildren Kurt (Jennifer) Krummel, Kari Krummel (Jeff Steuernagel); great grandchildren Cylver, Talon, Katelyn, Matthew, Joshua, sister Sherry (Bob) Dewitz, brother Clyde "Clip" Giem, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by husband George, brothers Ronnie and Bill. She was born October 6, 1928, daughter of the late Laurence Giem and Stella (Eischen) Giem of Kellogg, MN. She graduated from St. Felix High School in Wabasha, MN in 1946. Elaine enjoyed playing 500 with the ladies from Presentation Church. She was an avid bowler, attending many state tournaments. As a member of the Indian Hills Country Club, twice a week, Elaine golfed on a women's league and a couples league. Elaine and George were blessed with long, healthy, and active lives. They traveled extensively throughout the US including annual Winter getaways to Sarasota, Florida for almost 40 years. Family get togethers were a top priority for Elaine and George. One of their favorites was the annual family Memorial Weekend trip to Zippel Bay Resort, where family looked forward to a weekend of her legendary Chicken Rice soup and Rice Krispy bars. Visitation 5-7pm Wednesday, September 9th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul, MN. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Thursday September 10th at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1725 Kennard St, Maplewood, MN. Interment 2:30pm St. Agnes Cemetery in Kellogg MN. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Healtheast Hospice in memory of Elaine Passe. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com