(nee Racine) Passed away peacefully July 7, 2020 Age 86, of St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, Joe; and parents, Douglas and Alice. Survived by sister, Kathy (Joe) Urbanski; sisters-in-law, Mary Thera and Helen (Roger) Hartman; special nieces and nephew, cousins and friends. A special thank you to all the caregivers at New Harmony Care Center. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by interment at St. John's Church Cemetery in Little Canada. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550