Passed away peacefully at home on 9/9/2020 in White Bear Lake at the age of 75. Elaine was born on May 3, 1945 to Michael and Marion Klug and grew up in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from Wilson High School class of 1963. Elaine achieved a long, illustrious career as a legal secretary, primarily with the law firm of Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi. The fall of 2010 brought Elaine a seemingly insurmountable bout with double pneumonia. She was on life support for the good part of five months and was given very little chance of survival. But not only did she survive, she miraculously recovered and lived for almost another decade! Elaine will be remembered for the incredible impact she had on every person she encountered. She truly personalized each relationship she had. When you were talking with Elaine, you were the only person that mattered. She had such a light – her smile, joy, and laughter – that you couldn't help but fall in love with her. And Elaine would be the first to credit all of that to her strong Christian faith. After a long life dedicated to serving and honoring Him, she was so excited to meet Jesus. And on September 9, 2020, she finally got to. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Michael Klug and former spouse Tom Rogers. Elaine is survived by children Rick Ness (Jesalyn), Debbie Gjerde (Jeff), Dan Ness (Shana), Cyndi Price (Hal), Charlie Rogers (Rosanna) and John Rogers (Karisa). 'Gramma Laine' is also survived by ten grandchildren: Samantha, Ethan, Mikaela, Elliana, Danielle, James, Malakai, Keira, Samuel and Henry; sisters Shirley Kerkow (Gary) and Betty Mikeworth; former spouse Dennis Ness (Susan) as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration service will be Friday, September 18th at 11:00 am with visitation one hour before at EAGLE BROOK CHURCH, 2401 East Buffalo Street, White Bear Lake. The family would like to thank The Pillars of White Bear Lake- especially Kona, Joyce and Kevin, as well as Fairview Hospice- especially Annie and Julie, for their amazing care and love these last couple of years. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Union Gospel Mission.









