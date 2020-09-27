1/
Elaine Marjorie ZOLLDAN
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Was born on a beautiful family farm in Sibley County, MN in 1925. Her parents, Anders and Olga (Klodt) Anderson were hard working Swedish immigrants, and Elaine had two sisters and three brothers. Elaine married her beloved Leo in April 1952. They resided in Silver Spring, MD and raised two children, Caryl and John (Suzanne). In turn, John and Suzanne have a wonderful family Jack (Laura) and Grant. Elaine and Leo returned to Stillwater, his hometown, and the lovely St. Croix Valley in 1980. Their dream retirement together was cut short by Leo's death in 1987. Elaine was a nurse, and enthusiastically cared for people throughout her life. She began her career as a WWII cadet nurse and graduated from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing (RN) in 1946. She began her career at the original Lakeview Hospital, and then joined Drs. Stuhr, Jenson and Juergens at the Stillwater Clinic until she married Leo. She served as Assistant Director of Nursing at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring for the last 10 years of her career. In retirement, Elaine assisted as a volunteer in establishing the Lakeview Hospice (Stillwater). In light of her full support and grateful use of hospice services, Elaine requested that any memorial donations be directed to Lakeview Homecare & Hospice (Stillwater) in recognition of the hospice program's 30th anniversary. Elaine died on September 23, 2020. Her wit, laugh and generous friendship are deeply missed. Her burial at Salem Cemetery is private. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved