Was born on a beautiful family farm in Sibley County, MN in 1925. Her parents, Anders and Olga (Klodt) Anderson were hard working Swedish immigrants, and Elaine had two sisters and three brothers. Elaine married her beloved Leo in April 1952. They resided in Silver Spring, MD and raised two children, Caryl and John (Suzanne). In turn, John and Suzanne have a wonderful family Jack (Laura) and Grant. Elaine and Leo returned to Stillwater, his hometown, and the lovely St. Croix Valley in 1980. Their dream retirement together was cut short by Leo's death in 1987. Elaine was a nurse, and enthusiastically cared for people throughout her life. She began her career as a WWII cadet nurse and graduated from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing (RN) in 1946. She began her career at the original Lakeview Hospital, and then joined Drs. Stuhr, Jenson and Juergens at the Stillwater Clinic until she married Leo. She served as Assistant Director of Nursing at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring for the last 10 years of her career. In retirement, Elaine assisted as a volunteer in establishing the Lakeview Hospice (Stillwater). In light of her full support and grateful use of hospice services, Elaine requested that any memorial donations be directed to Lakeview Homecare & Hospice (Stillwater) in recognition of the hospice program's 30th anniversary. Elaine died on September 23, 2020. Her wit, laugh and generous friendship are deeply missed. Her burial at Salem Cemetery is private.