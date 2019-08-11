|
|
Age 96 of St. Paul, passed away on August 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband Virgil and survived by children Dave (Jan), Tom (Jean), Sue (Mike) Halligan, Bob (Julie) and Margie Hirsch, as well as numerous grandchildren (great and great-great). A Funeral Mass in memory of Elaine will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 398 W. Superior Street in St. Paul on Tuesday August 13. One hour of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019