Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Elaine POTTER

Elaine POTTER Obituary
Age 88, of West St. Paul Passed peacefully on March 22, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Hugh, parents Floyd and Bertha Dinger, siblings Pearl, Fred and Floyd. Survived by sons Mark (Jodi) and Matt (Tami); 5 grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Bannon, Lauren (Nolan) Craner, Allison, AJ and Zach and 4 great-grandchildren Christian and Elijah Bannon, Ian and Emma Craner; and brother-in-law George (Bea) Potter. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. Thursday March 28, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
