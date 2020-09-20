Elaine STOWELL

Age 96 Passed away on March 5, 2020 Elaine was born on September 23, 1923 in Minneapolis to John and Agnes (Grundstrom) Papostolou. She married Leonard Stowell. She is survived by by her children: Don (Linda) Stowell, Roger (Joanne) Stowell, Rodney (Anne) Stowell and Kevin (Dawn) Stowell; grandchildren: Tammy, Steven, Robert, Nick, Todd, Toni, Troy, Tim, and Terese; and many great grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette & Bill Hohman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Laura Stowell; grandson, Mike Roney. A gathering of family and friends for Elaine will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lum Park in Brainerd, Pavilion 2 from 12-2PM. www.halvorsontaylor.com