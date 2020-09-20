1/1
Elaine STOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96 Passed away on March 5, 2020 Elaine was born on September 23, 1923 in Minneapolis to John and Agnes (Grundstrom) Papostolou. She married Leonard Stowell. She is survived by by her children: Don (Linda) Stowell, Roger (Joanne) Stowell, Rodney (Anne) Stowell and Kevin (Dawn) Stowell; grandchildren: Tammy, Steven, Robert, Nick, Todd, Toni, Troy, Tim, and Terese; and many great grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette & Bill Hohman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Laura Stowell; grandson, Mike Roney. A gathering of family and friends for Elaine will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lum Park in Brainerd, Pavilion 2 from 12-2PM. www.halvorsontaylor.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved