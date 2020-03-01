|
|
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on February 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Hugo; daughter, Sandy; great-grandson, Matthew; brother, Robert; son-in-law, Dale. Survived by children, Pam (Wayne) Iserman, Jeff (Hope), Cheryl (Wayne) Brown, Debbie Johannessen (Dennis McNaughton); 8 grand children; 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 3rd at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN 55117, with visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Private Family Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020