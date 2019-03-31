|
|
"Johnny" Age 95 of St. Paul Our beloved Mom passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim. She is survived by loving children, Candy Varco (John) and Pamela Perlich; four grandchildren, John Mead Varco (Anna Breen), Heather Varco, Derek Perlich (Jen), Cassie Acostacano (Carlos); and two great granddaughters, Angelina and Gabriella Acostacano. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Jennings and niece Becky Sheldon. She was proud of her family, her nursing profession, and her husband's service in the Marine Corps. She enjoyed family gatherings, following all sports, doing jumbles, and 4th of July fireworks. She was a proud St. Paulite for more than sixty years. Special thanks to the staff at Regions Hospital, especially Allison, and Mom's extended family at Rockwood. As Mom requested, there will be no funeral service. Memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, PO box 11107, St. Paul, MN 55111 or Joseph' s Coat, 1107 W. 7th St., St. Paul, MN 55102 or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019