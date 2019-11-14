Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Unity Church Unitarian
733 Portland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity Church Unitarian
733 Portland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor FELKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor FELKER


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor FELKER Obituary
Passed away peacefully Friday morning November 8, 2019. She was born May 12, 1922 in the Bronx, NY and attended the Yale Divinity School. She relocated with her husband to the Macalester-Groveland area where she lived for many years and worked for the Minneapolis school system as a social worker. She traveled the world after her retirement in 1989. For the last decade she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and passed away from stroke complications. She is survived by sons Eric and Kurt and grandaughter Amelia. Visitation will be at noon followed by services at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 16, Unity Church Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave. St. Paul followed with burial at Lakewood Cemetery Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -