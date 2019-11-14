|
Passed away peacefully Friday morning November 8, 2019. She was born May 12, 1922 in the Bronx, NY and attended the Yale Divinity School. She relocated with her husband to the Macalester-Groveland area where she lived for many years and worked for the Minneapolis school system as a social worker. She traveled the world after her retirement in 1989. For the last decade she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and passed away from stroke complications. She is survived by sons Eric and Kurt and grandaughter Amelia. Visitation will be at noon followed by services at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 16, Unity Church Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave. St. Paul followed with burial at Lakewood Cemetery Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2019