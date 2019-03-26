Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Eleanor GANTMAN

Eleanor GANTMAN Obituary
Age 102, of Minneapolis Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; sisters, Esther Kraines and Ethel Gershone; and great-grandson, Quentin Dachis. Survived by children, Gayle (Norman) Feinberg, Ellen (Harley) Greenberg and James (Eileen) Gantman; grandchildren, Scott, Joel, Amy, Heidi, Andrew, David and Nina; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Julia, Allison, Brian, Kaden, Josie, Sam, Max, Morgan, Molly, Luke, Samantha, Miya, Isabella and Alexandra. The family would like to thank all of the nurses, caregivers and staff at Sholom Home West. Funeral service 11:00AM WEDNESDAY March 27th at BETH EL SYNAGAOGUE, 5225 Barry St. W., St. Louis Park. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home West. SHIVA 7:30PM Wednesday and Thursday at Beth El Synagogue. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
