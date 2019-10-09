Home

First Lutheran Church
463 Maria Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
463 Maria Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Eleanor GORZ


1931 - 2019
Eleanor GORZ Obituary
Age 88, of Oakdale Terrace, Oakdale MN, long time west sider, born July 13, 1931. Passed away peacefully on Monday October 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by sons, Louie and Roman; husband, Robert. Survived by sisters, Lorraine Eddy and Carol Ostertag; daughters, Gail (Bob) Maxey, Afton MN, Lynn Lambert, Lake Elmo MN, Carrie (Tom) Brewitz FL, Sheryl (Brian) Koubele, Cottage Grove MN; grand-children, Bob, Becky, Melissa, Jackie, Roman, Eric, Becky, Jimmy, Jenna and Alexis; 12 great grandchildren. Service Friday, October 11 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at First Lutheran Church, 463 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106,
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
