|
|
Of Roseville and Waverly Gardens in North Oaks, MN Died on 1-22-2020 age 88 after a 3-year battle with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by parents Arthur and Grace Anderson and Husband of 60 years Calvin Heuer. She is survived by her sister Carolyn and children Glenn (Vivian), Gayle (Kim), Renae (Richard), and Carl (Cary) along with 7 granddaughters Jessica, Stacey (Adam), Janelle, Melinda, Kelsey, Emily and Sara. Three great grand children Jonathan, Paityn and Austin. Eleanor was born in St. Paul, MN in 1931, and was raised in the Selby Ave area. She graduated from John Marshal High School in 1949. She was a wonderful, kind and caring mother who loved her husband, family and friends. She loved cooking, cabin life, travel, sewing, crafts and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grand children. We want to thank all of the staff and people at Waverly Gardens for all of their love and kindness to Eleanor. Especially Mils, Erin, Lania, Fay, Neve, Pastor Bruce, Pastor Rob and countless others in and out of South Gables. A private ceremony will be held with the family according to her wishes.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020