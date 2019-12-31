|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Age 99, Died Christmas Day 2019 Preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Herbert; and husband Norman. She is survived by daughters Patricia (Myles) Blatchley, Denise Harrell, son Richard (Carolyn) Roger, grandchildren Annie (Brent) Betterley-Smith, Kate (Jeff) Tousignant, Sam (Kelly) Blatchley, Kelli (Nate) Brown, Kevin (Dephanie) Roger, great grandchildren Ben, Emma, and Cullen Tousignant. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Church Oakdale, MN on January 6th at 10 am, visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic School of Woodbury, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019