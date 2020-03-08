|
Of San Diego, CA Formerly of St. Paul. Passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at age 102. Born Sep. 12, 1917 in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by parents Allan and Judith Monson, husband Milton Adams (St. Paul 1915-1988), brother Wallace, sister-in-law Colleen, son-in-law Robert Eyler, nephew Daniel, daughter-in-law Lavon. Survived by son John, daughter Carole, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. A private family service will be at a later date and she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020