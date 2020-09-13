1/
Eleanor M. (Fish) LEASE
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 — Of North St. Paul Passed away September 3, 2020 Eleanor was born October 30, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Clyde and Clarice (Halvorson) Fish. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and John; and her husband, Don. Eleanor grew up in Maplewood and was a graduate of North High School and the University of MN. She lived in Hugo, MN with her husband Don until they retired to their home on the Gunflint Trail in Grand Marais. After Don's death, Eleanor moved to North St. Paul to be closer to her sons, granddaughters, and old friends. We will always remember her as a fiercely independent woman who was proud of her Norwegian heritage, had a fondness for witches and Halloween, and as a loving mother and grandmother. Always embracing life and her favorite quote: "Well behaved women rarely make history." Eleanor is survived by her sons, David and Steven; and granddaughters, Amanda Kruse, Sarah and Emily Lease. A visitation to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held from 3-6 PM Thursday, September 17 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved