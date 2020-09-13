Age 82 — Of North St. Paul Passed away September 3, 2020 Eleanor was born October 30, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Clyde and Clarice (Halvorson) Fish. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and John; and her husband, Don. Eleanor grew up in Maplewood and was a graduate of North High School and the University of MN. She lived in Hugo, MN with her husband Don until they retired to their home on the Gunflint Trail in Grand Marais. After Don's death, Eleanor moved to North St. Paul to be closer to her sons, granddaughters, and old friends. We will always remember her as a fiercely independent woman who was proud of her Norwegian heritage, had a fondness for witches and Halloween, and as a loving mother and grandmother. Always embracing life and her favorite quote: "Well behaved women rarely make history." Eleanor is survived by her sons, David and Steven; and granddaughters, Amanda Kruse, Sarah and Emily Lease. A visitation to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held from 3-6 PM Thursday, September 17 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550