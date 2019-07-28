Home

#1 Wife Age 94, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of South St. Paul Of Inver Grove Heights, formerly of South St. Paul, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in Newport, MN on April 30, 1925 to Emil & Adeline Lencowski. Eleanor is survived by her children, Joe, Jane (Bill) Rossini and David; grand children, Kristin (Andy) Ralston, Jaclyn (Jeff) Stasny, Joe (Jenna) Kuntz and Brianna and Tony Rossini; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Tyler, Zach, Vivi, Micah and Lexi; brother, Donald Lencowski; sister, Joyce (Jim) Marah; and in-laws, Albert Schwartz, Robert Kuntz and Delores Kuntz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; and sisters, Betty Schwartz and Germaine Schulte. Eleanor was a very proud grandma, and was very devoted to her family and friends. She was active in many church organizations including the Rosary Society, Pro-Life Salad Luncheons and the Fall Festival just to mention a few. Memorial Mass 10AM Friday, August 2nd at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY, 6th Ave. So. @ 8th St. in South St. Paul with a Gathering beginning at the church at 8AM. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Church or any Pro-Life Organization. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital – 5th floor, HealthEast Hospice & Woodlyn Heights Senior Living for their love & care. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
