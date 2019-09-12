Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
187 Geranium Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Eleanor McMAHON Obituary
Age 102 of St. Paul went home to the Lord on September 8, 2019. She now joins her husband Joseph "Bun"; daughter Marie Johnson; and son Billy. Survived by grandchildren Lynn, Kelly (Wally) Lukas; great-grand-children Tommy (Heidi) Stodola, Jon (Krissy) Stodola, Wally Lukas III, Nicole Lukas; and great-great-grand-children Erin and Avery Stodola. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Monday, September 16, visitation one hr prior, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St. Paul, MN. Interment Calvary. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
