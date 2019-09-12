|
|
Age 102 of St. Paul went home to the Lord on September 8, 2019. She now joins her husband Joseph "Bun"; daughter Marie Johnson; and son Billy. Survived by grandchildren Lynn, Kelly (Wally) Lukas; great-grand-children Tommy (Heidi) Stodola, Jon (Krissy) Stodola, Wally Lukas III, Nicole Lukas; and great-great-grand-children Erin and Avery Stodola. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Monday, September 16, visitation one hr prior, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St. Paul, MN. Interment Calvary. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019