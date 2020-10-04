1/1
Eleanor Sophie (Silverness) JOHNSON
Age 91 Of Golden Valley, formerly of St Paul Went peacefully to her heavenly home on Sept 22 at Covenant Living where she lived for over 10 years. She is survived by step children Arnold Johnson (and Eileen) and Mary Hancy (and Dean). Also by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Reuben in 2004 and her 5 siblings. She worked at Kellogg H.S. and Roseville Area H.S. and enjoyed china painting and games with family and friends. Family memorial service 11 AM October 10 at Roseville Covenant Church where she was a long time member. Burial October 17th at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock, MN. Memorials preferred to Roseville Covenant or Covenant Living of Golden Valley. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Davies Chapel 612-277-2203




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
2301 Dupont Avenue S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 377-2203
