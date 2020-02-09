Pioneer Press Obituaries
Eleanor Zachman HILL


1934 - 2020
Age 85 Died on January 31st, 2020 Born in St. Paul, Ellie was a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota. In 1956 she married Larry Hill and taught in the St. Paul Public Schools until leaving to welcome their first child. She nurtured her family with a steady, loving hand. Blessed with raising six children, she was a superb referee and found clever ways to busy their minds and bodies. Always full of energy, she loved reading, sewing, flowers, yardwork and being outdoors. She had a special way with children that brought out the best in them, and they in her. The effect of her boundless love, dedication, and care for family will live on for generations. Ellie was preceded in death by her husband L. Lawrence Hill, parents Arnold and Genevieve Zachman and siblings Carol (Markert), James, Albert, and Jeffrey. Survived by sister, Suzanne Peyton, daughter Vicki (Dave) Erickson, sons David (Linda), Bruce (Tina), John (Dorothy), Andrew (Megan) and Christopher; grand children Amy, Tom and Neil Erickson; Brian (Kayla), Jesse, Scott, Nick, Sarah, Laura, Davin, Matthew, Aidan, Lucia, and Perrin Hill. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, Feb 11 at the CHURCH OF ST. MARK, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul 4-7 PM Monday, Feb 10 and at church ½ hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Download Now