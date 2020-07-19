Age 95 of Eagan, formerly of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully July 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Miles; parents Anna and Carl Anderson; sister Evelyn; and brother Donald. Survived by children Daniel, Kristin Mott (Phil) and Marilyn; grand daughter Nadian; nephew Donald Anderson, Jr., and niece Barbara Schneider. Ellie graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Medical Technology. During her career she worked for Northwestern Hospital and various medical clinics, and as a microbiologist for the Minnesota State Department of Agriculture. A service will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 AM in Lakewood Memorial Chapel at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. (The chapel requires wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others.) In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul.