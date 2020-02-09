Home

Age 76, died December 22, 2019 at the Estates of Bloomington She is preceded in death by parents, Henry & Wilma (Schmokel) Wissman; sister, Jane Wissman Tietz; brother-in-law, John Tietz; and nephew-in-law, Paul Tietz. She is survived by niece, Wendy Tietz (Brandon) King; two great nieces, Ahria and Adalynn; nephews-in-law, John and Lucas Tietz; close family friend, Trish (Russ) Burnison; and other relatives and friends. Ellie loved spending her free time doing crafts such as sewing and crocheting. She loved making things for those who were in need of hats, gloves, blankets, or whatever else she could make and donate. She loved the outdoors and would travel to the North Shore or just go and sit by any lake she could find and spend an afternoon watching the water. She also had a love for flying. Her entire life she would spend any chance she had around horses, which sparked a special bond between her and Wendy. She was a longtime member at Cross Lutheran Church where she enjoyed spending time serving on the altar guild. She was a blessing to many. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, February 21 at CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1945 Prosperity Rd., Maplewood. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Friday 2/21. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cross Lutheran Church altar guild. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
