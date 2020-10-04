Died on September 12, 2020, a few days short of her 95th birthday. At the time of her death, Eleanore was at Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes where she had been receiving kind and professional care from Timber Hills staff and, in recent months, from Optage Hospice. Eleanore was born in St. Paul, Minn., on September 20, 1925, the daughter of August Arceno, a railroad metal worker, and Isabelle (Mascotti) Arceno. Until she moved into assisted living, Eleanore had lived her entire life in the family home on Randolph Avenue, not far from what was once "the levee" where her parents had grown up. After she graduated from Monroe High School, Eleanore was employed in the switchboard manufacturing section of Western Electric. In 1958 she became an actual switchboard operator at the newly created Group Health Como Clinic, a position she held for 42 years. Eleanore is survived by her brother, Vincent Arceno, and his wife Leona; and by her sister Virginia "Ginger" Kurtz. She was preceded in death by her sister Aurelia Hoppe. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including her nephew Dennis Hoppe, affectionately referred to by family members as "St. Dennis" for all the care and patient, loving attention Dennis and his wife Carol Ann provided to Eleanore, especially in her later years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 15th, 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Timber Hills, the Cathedral of Saint Paul, or the charity of your choice
