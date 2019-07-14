|
Age 91, from South Saint Paul Passed away at home on July 11, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN to Nicolae Bretoi and Elena (Puscas) Bretoi. Preceded in death by sisters: Sylvia Thomson and Viorica Hawley; and brothers: Rom, Toby and Remus. Survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She graduated from So. St. Paul High School and Winona State Teachers College. She taught Spanish at St. Paul Johnson High School for many years. Elena got polio at age 5 and spent much of her childhood in hospitals. She walked with a brace and crutches (her "pogo sticks") and later in life needed a wheelchair. She had a delightful sense of humor and sunny disposition. Her determination and can do attitude were an inspiration to us all. Elena was immensely proud of her Romanian heritage. A funeral service will be held at St. Stefan's Romanian Orthodox Church, 350 Fifth Ave. N. in So. St. Paul, MN on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 pm. It will be followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in So. St. Paul. Memorials are preferred to St. Stefan's.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019