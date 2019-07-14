Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elena BRETOI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena M. BRETOI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena M. BRETOI Obituary
Age 91, from South Saint Paul Passed away at home on July 11, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN to Nicolae Bretoi and Elena (Puscas) Bretoi. Preceded in death by sisters: Sylvia Thomson and Viorica Hawley; and brothers: Rom, Toby and Remus. Survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She graduated from So. St. Paul High School and Winona State Teachers College. She taught Spanish at St. Paul Johnson High School for many years. Elena got polio at age 5 and spent much of her childhood in hospitals. She walked with a brace and crutches (her "pogo sticks") and later in life needed a wheelchair. She had a delightful sense of humor and sunny disposition. Her determination and can do attitude were an inspiration to us all. Elena was immensely proud of her Romanian heritage. A funeral service will be held at St. Stefan's Romanian Orthodox Church, 350 Fifth Ave. N. in So. St. Paul, MN on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 pm. It will be followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in So. St. Paul. Memorials are preferred to St. Stefan's.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.