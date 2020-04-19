Elenora E. (Thompson) BEVINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, formerly of Cottage Grove Passed away April 14, 2020 She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Lester; parents and 13 siblings. She is survived by daughters Avis (Wayne) Lorenz and Verna (Alan) Hultman; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private service and interment will be done at this time due to the COVID challenges. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Minnesota Veteran's Home, Hastings.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved