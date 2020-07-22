Age 93 of Roseville Born November 15, 1926 passed away July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Howard Edward Anderson; parents, Michael and Antonette (Winiarski) Wasowicz. Survived by children, Peg (Gary Heyn), Howard Jr. (Gretchen), Barbara (Michael), Ellen, Thomas (Leanne) and Christine Anderson; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Donna) Wasowicz. Due to COVID 19 precautions a private family Mass will be held 11AM Thursday, July 23rd at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. For those wishing to participate virtually a live streaming option will be available. Information and memories of Eleonore can be found at www.holcombhenryboom .com. Mom was the keeper of family traditions and we will treasure her memory.