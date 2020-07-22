1/
Eleonore G. (Wasowicz) ANDERSON
1926 - 2020
Age 93 of Roseville Born November 15, 1926 passed away July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Howard Edward Anderson; parents, Michael and Antonette (Winiarski) Wasowicz. Survived by children, Peg (Gary Heyn), Howard Jr. (Gretchen), Barbara (Michael), Ellen, Thomas (Leanne) and Christine Anderson; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Donna) Wasowicz. Due to COVID 19 precautions a private family Mass will be held 11AM Thursday, July 23rd at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. For those wishing to participate virtually a live streaming option will be available. Information and memories of Eleonore can be found at www.holcombhenryboom .com. Mom was the keeper of family traditions and we will treasure her memory.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
