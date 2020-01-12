|
Age 73, of Burnsville Preceded by infant son Brent. Survived by wife Myung "Sue"; children Lisa (Steve) Kosmo and Scott (Gayle) Perrin; grandchildren Reece and Daxton Perrin, Liem and Tae Kosmo; sister Isabelle "Dolly" (Phil) Schneeberger. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL, 1918 University Ave. NE Thursday at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Memorial Blood Bank, American Indian Education Fund, or the Nature Conservancy. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020