Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-8869
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elgie PERRIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elgie Roy PERRIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elgie Roy PERRIN Obituary
Age 73, of Burnsville Preceded by infant son Brent. Survived by wife Myung "Sue"; children Lisa (Steve) Kosmo and Scott (Gayle) Perrin; grandchildren Reece and Daxton Perrin, Liem and Tae Kosmo; sister Isabelle "Dolly" (Phil) Schneeberger. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL, 1918 University Ave. NE Thursday at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Memorial Blood Bank, American Indian Education Fund, or the Nature Conservancy. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elgie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -