Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
HOLY FAMILY MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
HOLY FAMILY MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH
1960 So. Lexington Ave
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Elias N. NASSEFF


1940 - 2019
ATTN: LOCAL IBEW #110 Age 79 of West St. Paul Passed away October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Nasif & Alia; and brother, Boutros. Survived by children, Mona (Joseph) Dahdah, John and Charbel; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Marina, Christina, Jacob & Michael; siblings, Waddad and Nadia; & many other family, relatives and friends. Funeral Liturgy 11AM Thursday, Oct. 10th at HOLY FAMILY MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1960 So. Lexington Ave. in Mendota Heights with a Visitation 2 hrs. prior to the Liturgy at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred toward Mass Honoraria or Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
