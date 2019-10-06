|
ATTN: LOCAL IBEW #110 Age 79 of West St. Paul Passed away October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Nasif & Alia; and brother, Boutros. Survived by children, Mona (Joseph) Dahdah, John and Charbel; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Marina, Christina, Jacob & Michael; siblings, Waddad and Nadia; & many other family, relatives and friends. Funeral Liturgy 11AM Thursday, Oct. 10th at HOLY FAMILY MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1960 So. Lexington Ave. in Mendota Heights with a Visitation 2 hrs. prior to the Liturgy at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred toward Mass Honoraria or Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019