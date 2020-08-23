84 Years Old, of St. Paul Died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, John and Sarah Mercado; son, Rick Harris; husband, Jack Oneal; siblings, J. John (Mary) Mercado, Bonnie (Marion) Mercado, John (Ann) Mercado, Casper (Jeanne) Mercado, Mike (Peggy) Mercado, Vera (Howard) Strabala and Beverly Truskolaski. Survived by children, Julie (Robert) Sargent, Jim Harris, Angie Braun, Vicki (Ross) Patterson, Daniel (Liliana) Harris, Regina Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. Siblings, Irene (Jack) Stackpole, Bob (Joyce) Mercado and Dan Rivera. She was very passionate about her faith, family, friends, country and her heritage. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 26th at 10:30, visitation one hour prior at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 261 E. 8th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25th at 4:00pm, Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55106. Private Interment at Fort Snelling.









