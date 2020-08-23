1/1
Elisa (Alice) ONEAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
84 Years Old, of St. Paul Died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, John and Sarah Mercado; son, Rick Harris; husband, Jack Oneal; siblings, J. John (Mary) Mercado, Bonnie (Marion) Mercado, John (Ann) Mercado, Casper (Jeanne) Mercado, Mike (Peggy) Mercado, Vera (Howard) Strabala and Beverly Truskolaski. Survived by children, Julie (Robert) Sargent, Jim Harris, Angie Braun, Vicki (Ross) Patterson, Daniel (Liliana) Harris, Regina Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. Siblings, Irene (Jack) Stackpole, Bob (Joyce) Mercado and Dan Rivera. She was very passionate about her faith, family, friends, country and her heritage. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 26th at 10:30, visitation one hour prior at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 261 E. 8th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25th at 4:00pm, Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55106. Private Interment at Fort Snelling.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved