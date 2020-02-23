Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875

Elisabeth D. (Wille) McEATHRON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth D. (Wille) McEATHRON Obituary
Age 79, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grand mother and friend to many. 1959 graduate of South St. Paul High School. Survived by loving husband Berton; children Julie and Peter (Mary Jane); grandsons Kylin and Kennan; brothers Chester and Skip (Sandy); sister-in-law Nyla; loving in-laws on Bert's side; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Alma; brothers Clifford, Richard and Lawrence; and sisters-in-law Carol and Dawn. Service 11:00am on March 7th, All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Rakhma Joy House, which serves those with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss. www.kokfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -