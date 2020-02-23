|
|
Age 79, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grand mother and friend to many. 1959 graduate of South St. Paul High School. Survived by loving husband Berton; children Julie and Peter (Mary Jane); grandsons Kylin and Kennan; brothers Chester and Skip (Sandy); sister-in-law Nyla; loving in-laws on Bert's side; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Alma; brothers Clifford, Richard and Lawrence; and sisters-in-law Carol and Dawn. Service 11:00am on March 7th, All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Rakhma Joy House, which serves those with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss. www.kokfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020