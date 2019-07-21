Home

Elisabeth REYERS Obituary
After a full life of 89 years, Elisabeth "Beppie" Reyers passed away July 13 after a brief illness. Born in Hilversum, Holland, she survived World War II with her three brothers and three sisters, using their home to hide and transport Jewish friends. Entirely devoted to her husband, Roeland, she followed him to America in 1954, raising two children, sailing on Lake Superior, and becoming an accomplished first mate. She liked the simple things like taking time to have a cup of tea and appreciating nature's wonders, teaching all of us how to find beauty and joy there. Beppie was always prepared to spoil the younger generations with Dutch coffee, Dutch pancakes, a hug, and a smile. A lover of classical music, her piano playing gift was used to accompany school plays and concert productions. She also greatly enjoyed reading scripture and growing her faith with her friends. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Roeland; daughter, Evelyn; son, Jan (Bonnie); grandchildren, Eric, Kent (Mariah) and Anne (Jonathan); and her great-grandchildren, Jansen, Grace, Everly, Charlotte and Brandt. A Celebration of her life will be held at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater on Saturday, July 27 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a time of sharing at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a veterans organization. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
