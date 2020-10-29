Age 16 of Woodbury Passed away October 22nd, 2020 Elise was adopted from Russia in 2006 at the age of 2. She loved animals, and was passionate about drawing. She is survived by her parents, Philip and Debra; siblings, Lawrence Robinson, Simon, and Daria; loving Grandmother and Nana, and other family and friends. A celebration of Elise's life will be held Saturday, October 31st, 11:00AM at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN. Masks required. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kingofkings woodbury.org
. Interment at King of Kings Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society or KTIS radio. 651-702-0301