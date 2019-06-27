|
1931 — 2019 Passed away June 22, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved husband John "Jack" Lonnee. Elise and Jack were the co-founders of the Four Inns Restaurant in downtown St Paul from 1968 to 2001. She is preceded in death by parents John and Eleanor Friedmann, brothers John and Robert Friedmann, beloved sister Eleanor Friedmann, daughter in law Heather and great grandson Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. Survived by sister Mary Lappann. She is survived by 5 children, Mary Beth Lonnee, Debbie Lonnee and Peach, Mike and wife Michelle, Susie and husband Craig, Bobby and wife Andrea. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. Elise was an elementary school teacher, but after having five children eventually joined Jack in the restaurant business and they worked side by side for years in their very successful business. They were both active in the church, first at Immaculate Heart of Mary and most recently at St Thomas Becket. Elise was a lector in the church for many years. She was an expert at crochet, sewing, and loved reading, traveling and spending lots of time with family. She loved a good joke and always had a smile on her face. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th at St Thomas Becket Church in Eagan. Visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m., followed by lunch. Private burial.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019