Born July 3, 1921 in Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Mary Brochman; brothers, William, Richard, Laurence, and Louis; sisters, Jeannette Evert and Margaret Brochman. Survived by brother, Joseph Brochman; and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was a strong willed, independent person. After graduating from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minnesota she established her own business in Stillwater in 1957 and for many years, practiced there. She enjoyed having a sock day at Christmas time, sewing, quilting, needle point, homemade soap, wine, and her flower gardens. She was a person who had a positive effect on family, friends, and her patients. She will remain in our hearts because she was a kindhearted, caring and compassionate person. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary. Gal 6:9
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020